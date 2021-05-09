Premier League, Chelsea overcome Manchester City 2-1: Records broken

Manchester City will have to wait for the Premier League title after Chelsea came from behind and sealed a 2-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola's side can be crowned champions on Sunday if Aston Villa beat second-placed Manchester United at Villa Park. City led at half-time before the Blues found their way back and moved to third in the standings. Here's more.

Chelsea get a crucial win against City

The hosts took the lead just before half-time through Raheem Sterling's close-range strike. Sergio Aguero had a chance to make it 2-0 after Billy Gilmour fouled Gabriel Jesus, but the legendary striker made a mess of his Panenka penalty. Chelsea improved after in the second half and equalized with Hakim Ziyech finding the net. Marcos Alonso won it for Chelsea in injury time.

Chelsea unbeaten in all eight away league games under Tuchel

Chelsea are unbeaten in all eight away Premier League games under Thomas Tuchel. The former PSG boss is yet to lose away from home in all competitions since taking over as Chelsea's manager in January. Chelsea are unbeaten in 15 of their last 16 Premier League games (W10 D5 L1). The Blues have toppled Leicester City (63 points) to go third (64).

Penalty woes for Manchester City

Four different Manchester City players have missed a penalty in the Premier League this season. Aguero has now joined Kevin De Bruyne, IIkay Gundogan, and Raheem Sterling on this list. As per Opta, City have failed to score more penalties than any other side in the Premier League this season. They're the first side to miss four-plus penalties in consecutive Premier League campaigns.

Raheem Sterling joins a unique club

Raheem Sterling has scored 10+ goals in each of his last four Premier League campaigns. The former Liverpool player has joined the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Harry Kane, Alexandre Lacazette, Mohamed Salah, Son Hueng-min, Jamie Vardy, and Chris Wood in terms of achieving this feat in four successive seasons. Sterling has raced to 96 goals in the Premier League.

Unwanted records for City

City have conceded at least twice in four consecutive top-flight home games for the first time since December 1978. City have lost consecutive Premier League home games courtesy of a goal scored in the 90th minute. This is as many as they had in their previous 235 Premier League games at the Etihad Stadium.

Alonso thrives with an injury-time goal

At 91 minutes and 54 seconds, Alonso's winner was the latest winning goal scored in an away Premier League game against Manchester City since Paul Scholes for Man United in April 2010 (92:41).