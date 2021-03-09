Last updated on Mar 09, 2021, 10:17 am

Chelsea maintained their unbeaten run under Thomas Tuchel as they overcame Everton 2-0 in the Premier League 2020-21 season at Stamford Bridge. Tuchel, who replaced Frank Lampard in January, has seen his side go unbeaten in nine league games. This was also the third successive clean sheet for the Blues. The win helped Chelsea remain fourth. Here are the records broken.

#CHEEVE Chelsea score twice against Everton

Kai Havertz's shot was turned in for an own goal by Ben Godfrey in the 31st minute. The Germany international also won a penalty in the second half, which Jorginho converted. Havertz, who moved to London in a £71m transfer from Bayer Leverkusen in September, got his first start since January 27.

Tuchel Chelsea manager Tuchel scripts Premier League history

Tuchel has not lost in 11 games in charge across competitions. As per Opta, German is the the first manager in Premier League history to see his side keep a clean sheet in each of his first five home matches in charge. Chelsea have registered nine clean sheets from 11 matches under the former PSG boss.

Points Chelsea are four points behind second-placed Manchester United

With 10 league games of the season left, the Blues are now only three points behind third-placed Leicester City and four adrift of Manchester United in second. Chelsea have claimed 50 points after registering their 14th league win of the season. The Blues are two points ahead of West Ham, who overcame Leeds United 2-0.

Everton Unwanted stats for the Toffees

As per Opta, Chelsea are unbeaten in their past 26 Premier League home games against Everton (won 15). Only against Spurs have the Blues had a longer unbeaten home run in top-flight history (27 from 1990-2016). Everton suffered their first away Premier League defeat since losing at Newcastle in November. In a unique stat, Everton have scored 53 own goals in the Premier League.

