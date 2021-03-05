Last updated on Mar 05, 2021, 10:29 am

Liverpool suffered a fifth successive competitive home defeat for the first time in their history to leave them battling to make the top four in the Premier League 2020-21 season. Mason Mount's superb individual strike before half-time was the difference as Liverpool slipped down to seventh. Meanwhile, Chelsea rose to fourth in the standings. Here are the records broken.

LIVCHE How did the match pan out?

Mason Mount gave Chelsea the deserved win and extend their unbeaten run under boss Thomas Tuchel to 10 games. He cut inside to fire a low shot past Alisson. The Reds, who won the title last season by 18 points, had gone 68 home league matches unbeaten before their current run of form which started with a loss against Burnley in January.

Liverpool Liverpool script these unwanted records

Liverpool have become the first English top-flight reigning champions to lose five consecutive home league games. The Reds have claimed just 10 points from 11 Premier League games in 2021. Liverpool have scored just one league goal at Anfield in 2021. They have now failed to produce a single first-half shot on target in two of their last four Premier League games at Anfield.

Tuchel Tuchel has helped Chelsea with this tally

Since Tuchel took charge of his first league game as Chelsea boss, only Manchester City (24) have picked up more points than the Blues during his eight games as manager (18). Notably, Tuchel's predecessor Frank Lampard took seven points from his final eight games in charge. Chelsea have enjoyed six clean sheets under Tuchel in the Premier League.

Do you know? Mount scripts this record for Chelsea