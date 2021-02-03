Last updated on Feb 03, 2021, 02:38 am

Wolves overcame Arsenal to win for the first time in nine Premier League games. The Gunners had two players sent off, besides also throwing their lead away. Mikel Arteta will be heartbroken as his side dominated the first half but the scenario changed post David Luiz's red card. In the second half, Bernd Leno was dismissed as well. Here are the records broken.

WOLARS Arsenal lose momentum to surrender the tie

Arsenal hit the woodwork twice, besides having a goal disallowed. Nicolas Pepe opened the scoring for the visitors. Luiz brought down Willian Jose in the first-half injury-time which saw Ruben Neves convert a penalty. Joao Moutinho scored with a brilliant strike from 30 yards to double Wolves' advantage. Leno handled the ball outside of his penalty area as Arsenal were down to nine men.

Result What does this result mean for the two sides?

This was Wolves' first Premier League victory since a 2-1 victory at Molineux against Chelsea on December 15. Wolves are currently 13th, but will drop back to 14th if Crystal Palace avoid defeat at Newcastle United. Arsenal's seven-game unbeaten run came to an end. They are placed 10th after having managed 31 points from 22 league games so far.

Opta stats Unwanted records for Arsenal

Bernd Leno is just the second goal-keeper to be sent off in a Premier League game for Arsenal after David Seaman against West Ham in November 1993. Since Arteta's first game in charge of Arsenal on Boxing Day 2019, the Gunners have been shown nine Premier League red cards, six more than any other side.

Stat attack Other notable stats from the match

As per Sky Sports, Joao Moutinho became the third-oldest goal-scorer in the Premier League this season (34y 147d). Pepe has scored in a third successive Premier League away appearance (192 minutes on pitch). Notably, his previous 18 away appearances in the league produced just two goals. Wolves conceded the first goal for the 15th time this season.

Do you know? Luiz concedes sixth penalty since joining Arsenal