Last updated on Feb 03, 2021, 11:37 am

Manchester United equaled the Premier League record by putting nine goals against nine-man Southampton. Notably, United also beat Ipswich Town by the same margin in 1995. This is only the third time a team has lost 0-9 in the Premier League. With an emphatic win, United are now on level with top-ranked Manchester City on the standings. Here are the records broken.

#MUNSOU United thump Southampton 9-0 at Old Trafford

Two minutes into the match, Southampton's Alexandre Jankewitz, who made his first Premier League start, was shown a red card for a challenge on Scott McTominay. Meanwhile, Aaron Wan-Bissaka opened the scoring with his first goal at Old Trafford. Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani also found the net before Jan Bednarek's own goal. The rampant United scored five times in the final 21 minutes.

Goals Third time a side has lost by nine goals

This is only the third time in Premier League history that a side has lost by nine goals. As stated, United thrashed Ipswich Town 9-0 in 1995/96. Meanwhile, Southampton have been the victims twice now. In the previous season (2019/20), they were defeated 0-9 by Leicester City. The recent loss to Manchester United has created an unwanted record for them.

United United script these records

Manchester United had seven different scorers against Southampton (Wan-Bissaka, Rashford, Cavani, Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, and Daniel James). As per Opta, this is the second time a team had seven different scorers in a Premier League match after Chelsea vs Aston Villa (2012). United have now scored six or more goals in a Premier League match twice this season (6-2 vs Leeds).

Do you know? United scored four times in the first half

United have scored four goals in the first half of a Premier League game for the second time this season. This is the first time they have done so in a season since 1997/98 under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Bednarek Southampton's record worsened!

It was a forgettable night for the Saints defender Jan Bednarek. Besides getting involved in an own goal, he was also sent off minutes before full-time for tripping over Martial in the area. Hence, Southampton became the first team to have a player sent off and score an own goal in a Premier League game against Manchester United at Old Trafford since Sunderland (2009).

Records A look at the other notable records

United's Rashford extended his goals tally for Manchester United in all competitions to 16. Only Mohamed Salah (21) and Harry Kane (19) have more goals in all competitions for a Premier League club than him. Besides, Southampton's Jankewitz became the first player to be sent off in the opening two minutes of a PL game since Gareth McAuley (West Brom vs Manchester City, 2015).

Records Fernandes continues his run, Rashford surpasses Cantona

Bruno Fernandes made his Premier League debut a year ago. He has already been involved in 36 goals since then (G20 A16). Fernandes has raced to 12 league goals this season, besides accumulating nine assists. Rashford has raced to 83 goals for United in all competitions. The Englishman has surpassed the tally of Eric Cantona (82).

Twitter Post Contrasting records for United and Southampton