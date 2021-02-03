Last updated on Feb 03, 2021, 11:26 am

Cristiano Ronaldo was amongst the goals as Juventus came from behind to win the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final against Inter at the San Siro. Lautaro Martinez handed Inter the lead, before Ronaldo responded with two crucial goals, including a penalty. With this feat, Ronado has raced to 22 goals this season. Here we present the records broken.

Coppa Italia Juventus gain advantage over Inter

Martinez gave Inter Milan the lead, steering a shot past Juve goal-keeper Gianluigi Buffon in the ninth minute. Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot in the 26th minute after Ashley Young fouled Juan Cuadrado. The Portuguese international netted the second nine minutes later after capitalizing on a defensive mistake. In this bad-tempered encounter, nine yellow cards were shown.

Goals Ronaldo registers these terrific numbers in terms of goals

For the 15th consecutive season, Ronaldo has amassed 22 or more goals in a season at club level. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward has raced to 660 career club goals. He now has 762 career goals (club and country). Ronaldo has got to 87 goals for Juventus in all competitions since joining the club in 2018.

Opta stats Juventus maintain their run in semi-final first leg

Juventus have won the first leg semi-final of the Coppa Italia on four of their last five occasions (D1), including twice against Inter - 3-0 in January 2016 previously. Ronaldo has scored the most braces in the top-5 European Leagues in 2020/21 across competitions (8). He has also netted six goals in eight matches at the San Siro in all competitions with Juventus.

Information A look at the notable individual stats