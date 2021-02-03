-
India vs England, First Test: Ground report, stats and more
India would host their first bilateral international series following the COVID-enforced break.
They will lock horns with England in the first of the four-match Test series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, starting February 5.
Notably, the hosts will play their first Test at this venue since December 2016.
We take a look at the ground report and stats.
History
In Chennai, India produced their first Test victory
The MA Chidambaram stadium, also known as Chepauk, is known for its historic events.
Interestingly, India produced their first-ever Test victory on this venue in 1952.
The side led by the great Vijay Hazare defeated England by an innings and eight runs.
In fact, India's maiden Test on this venue came in 1934, which they lost by 202 runs to England.
Pitch, conditions
A look at the usual nature of pitch
At the MA Chidambaram stadium, the pitch gives more control to batsmen due to its flat nature.
There is usually no coating of grass, which makes the wicket tattered on the final two days.
Hence, the spinners are always in action on this ground.
The Chepauk is known for its humid level, however, the temperature at this time will hover around 30 degrees Celsius.
Stats
Here are the ground stats
The Chepauk has hosted a total number of 32 Test matches till date.
India have played each one, having won 14.
Meanwhile, England have won three out of nine Tests in Chennai.
The average innings scores on this venue are, 1st: 337, 2nd: 356, 3rd: 240, 4th: 157.
Notably, India have scored the highest total on this venue (759/7 vs ENG, 2016/17).
Records
A look at the special records at Chepauk
For starters, one of the only two tied Test matches was played at Chepauk (India vs Australia, 1986).
Virender Sehwag smashed the highest score by an Indian in Tests on this venue (319 vs SA, 2008).
Sunil Gavaskar slammed his record-breaking 30th Test hundred on this ground in 1983/84.
In 2008, India completed their second-highest successful run-chase in Test cricket here (387/4 vs ENG).
First Test
India vs England, 1st Test: What to expect?
After scripting history Down Under, India will be aiming to extend their dominance at home. They will enter the opening Test as favorites.
Meanwhile, England's resistance in Chennai will be duly tested.
According to the newly-appointed pitch curator V Ramesh Kumar, the wicket will offer a fair contest between bat and ball.
It will be conducive for the spinners as the match progresses.