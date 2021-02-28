Last updated on Feb 28, 2021, 11:48 am

Chelsea and Manchester United are all set to face each other in a blockbuster clash in gameweek 26 of the Premier League 2020-21 season on Sunday. The game is massive for both sides in their race for a berth in the top four. The two teams had earlier played out a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford. Here's the statistical preview.

Form guide A look at the form guide of both sides

Since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard at Chelsea, the Blues are unbeaten in six Premier League games and eight in all competitions. Chelsea have registered four wins and two draws in these six league games. The Blues are fifth and are six points behind United. Meanwhile, after losing 1-0 against Arsenal in November, Man United have lost just once in 19 league games.

Head-to-head Chelsea vs Manchester United: Head-to-head facts

The two sides have faced each other on 57 occasions in the Premier League. Chelsea have won 18 matches. There have been 22 draws, whereas, United have won 17 times. Chelsea have won just two of the past 10 meetings with United in all competitions, drawing three times and losing five. United have won on their last three away trips to Chelsea (all competitions).

Chelsea Notable stats of Chelsea

Chelsea are unbeaten in nine matches in all competitions, eight of them under Tuchel. The Blues haven't scored more than twice in any of their six league games under Tuchel. Chelsea have taken 17 points from their past eight league fixtures. The Blues have conceded just 25 goals so far this season. Only leaders Manchester City have shipped in fewer league goals.

MUFC Notable stats of Man United