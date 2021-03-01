Last updated on Mar 01, 2021, 12:22 am

Chelsea and Manchester United played out a goalless draw in gameweek 26 of the Premier League 2020-21 season. After a disappointing first half, both sides upped the tempo in the second but lacked the cutting edge. The choices made were poor and in the end, it was all about not losing the tie. Here are the records broken.

CHEMUN Both teams didn't deserve to win the game

United claimed a first-half penalty when Callum Hudson-Odoi appeared to handle the ball in the penalty area. Referee Stuart Attwell did not reverse that call after VAR gave him the option to check in the pitchside monitor. Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech forced David de Gea into a fine save, while Fred, Mason Greenwood, and Scott McTominay went close for United.

Stat attack Chelsea maintain unbeaten run under Tuchel

Since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard at Chelsea, the Blues are unbeaten in seven Premier League games and nine in all competitions. Chelsea have registered four wins and three draws in these seven league games. The Blues are fifth and are six points behind United. Meanwhile, after losing 1-0 against Arsenal in November, Man United have lost just once in 20 league games.

Premier League United are yet to lose away from home this season

Manchester United are yet to lose away from home in the Premier League this season (W8 D5). They are also unbeaten in 20 away league games, recording 13 victories and seven draws. As per Opta, Chelsea and Manchester United have drawn 0-0 in both of their league meetings in a season for just the second time, having last done so back in 1921-22.

Do you know? United maintain their strength against Chelsea

Chelsea have won just two of the past 11 meetings with United in all competitions, drawing four times and losing five. United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is unbeaten against the Blues at Stamford Bridge (W3 D1).

Do you know? Tuchel scripts this record