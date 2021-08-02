Mohamed Salah vs Sadio Mane: Decoding the key stats

Presenting the key stats of Liverpool duo Salah and Mane

Premier League club Liverpool will be aiming to find their feet in the upcoming 2021-22 season after finishing third in the previous campaign. The 2019-20 Premier League champions will want to put up a formidable fight in order to fight for the major trophies. Over the years, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have been instrumental for the Reds. We decode their statistical rivalry.

Salah

Mo Salah's Premier League numbers

Salah has made 158 appearances in the Premier League (including two for Chelsea). He has amassed 97 goals and 34 assists. Salah has netted 12 goals with his right foot and 79 with his left foot, besides six headers. The tally includes 13 penalties. He has notched 249 shots on target. He has hit the woodwork 12 times, besides creating 53 big chances.

Mane

Sadio Mane's Premier League numbers

Mane has made 229 appearances in the Premier League (including for Southampton). Mane has netted 95 goals, besides making 36 assists. He has scored 56 goals with his right foot, 27 with his left foot, and 12 headers. Out of his 531 shots, 223 have been on target. He has hit the woodwork 16 times, besides creating 53 big chances.

Goals

Salah and Mane's numbers in other competitions

Salah has netted 28 goals in the UEFA Champions League. He has 25 UCL goals for Liverpool, besides two for Basel and one for Roma. Meanwhile, Mane has netted 19 UCL goals (all for Liverpool). Salah and Mane have four and two goals each in the FA Cup for Liverpool. Mane also netted three EFL Cup goals for Southampton.

Salah career

A look at Salah's club career history

Salah started his senior career by playing for Al Mokawloon Al Arab SC in the Egyptian League. He registered 12 goals in 44 matches. He scored 20 goals in 79 matches for Swiss club Basel. Salah made 19 appearances for Chelsea (2 goals). He scored nine goals for Fiorentina on loan in 2014-15. Salah netted 34 goals for Roma and 125 for Liverpool.

Awards

Salah and Mane have won several Premier League individual awards

Salah has won two Premier League Golden Boot awards, besides being the Player of the Season in 2017-18. He has won one Premier League Goal of the Month award in 2020-21. The one-time Premier League champion has also won three Player of the Month awards. Mane has won the Golden Boot in 2018-19. He has won three Premier League Player of the Month awards.

Information

Mane's career in numbers

Mane started his career in France with Metz (2 goals in 23 matches). He moved to Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg, scoring 45 goals in 87 matches. He scored 25 goals in 95 appearances for the Saints. For Liverpool, he has 97 goals in total.

Do you know?

Both players have won six trophies each in club career

Mane has won six major trophies in his club career, including four with Liverpool. Meanwhile, Salah has also won six trophies in his club career.