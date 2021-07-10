Copa America final, Argentina vs Brazil: Decoding the key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jul 10, 2021, 02:11 pm

Argentina and Brazil will face each other in the Copa America final

The 2021 edition of Copa America sees South American giants Argentina and Brazil take on each other in the finale. The historic Maracana Stadium will be hosting the match. The focus will be on Lionel Messi, who is aiming to win the first major tournament with Argentina. Meanwhile, the match will see Messi's former Barcelona team-mate Neymar turn out for Brazil. Here's more.

Messi

Messi has been part of three Copa America finals

The 2021 Copa America is Messi's 10th major tournament with Argentina. He has been part of four FIFA World Cups and six editions of the competition which decides the champions of South America. Notably, Messi has been a runner-up on three occasions with Argentina at the Copa America. He was part of the losing side in 2007, 2015, and 2016 respectively.

Performance

Copa America: How has Messi performed?

Messi has featured in six Copa America tournaments for Argentina, including the 2021 edition. In 33 matches so far, he has netted 13 goals. He has helped his side win 20 games, besides losing three and drawing the others. In the 2021 edition, Messi has been in top form. He has scored four goals and provided five assists so far.

Argentina

Notable numbers of Argentina

This is the 29th final appearance for Argentina in Copa America, previously known as the South American Championship. The tournament was changed to Copa America since the 1975 edition. Argentina have qualified for their seventh final in the Copa America era. They have won the tournament twice, besides being a runner-up on four occasions. They have lost each of their last four finals.

Neymar

Neymar is crucial for Brazil

Football superstar Neymar has netted two goals and provided three assists for Brazil so far at Copa America 2021. Neymar, who has 68 goals for Brazil, will be pivotal for his side in the final. In 2021, he has netted four goals for Brazil so far. Like Messi, the PSG forward is yet to win Copa America. This will be an added motivation.

Do you know?

Brazil will look to win their 10th Copa America title

Brazil won the tournament in 2019, sans Neymar. They had previously won the title in 2007, 2004, 1999, 1997, and 1989 in the Copa America period. They won the trophy thrice previously in the South American Championship era.

Quote

These jerseys make the world stand still, feels Marquinhos

Brazilian defender Marquinhos said the rivalry is more than a game of football. "Brazil versus Argentina is much more than a simple game of football," said Marquinhos as per BBC. "These jerseys make the world stand still to watch their games."