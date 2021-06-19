UEFA Euro 2020, Germany beat Portugal 4-2: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jun 19, 2021, 11:26 pm

Germany earned a crucial victory over Portugal in Group F at the ongoing European Championships

Germany showed class and character to tame defending champions Portugal in Group F of the European Championships. Cristiano Ronaldo gave the visitors a crucial lead in the 15th minute before the Germans got two before half-time in a quick space of time. In the second half, Germany added to the tally as Portugal's fightback wasn't enough. Here are the records that were broken.

How did the match pan out?

Ronaldo cleared Toni Kroos' corner as Portugal launched a deadly counterattack. Andre Silva burst onto the right, laying a ball for Diogo Jota, who drew the keeper as Ronaldo tapped in from inside the six-yard box. Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro scored own goals next to hand Germany the cushion. Kai Havertz and Robin Gosens added Germany's tally before Jota pulled one back.

Ronaldo extends his tally at European Championships

Ronaldo has raced to 12 goals at the Euros, netting his third in the ongoing edition. The veteran Portugal international has extended the record of scoring at least one goal in most matches (9). Ronaldo has raced to 107 career goals for Portugal. He is now two short of equaling former Iran legend Ali Daei for the most international goals (109).

Unwanted records for defending champions Portugal

As per Opta, Portugal are the first reigning champions in European Championship history to concede four goals in a single match in the competition. In what is their 67th major tournament match (World Cup or Euros), the Portuguese have conceded four goals for only the second time. Interestingly, both have come against Germany (also at the 2014 World Cup).

Havertz scripts this record for Germany

As per Opta, aged 22 years and 8 days old, Havertz has become Germany's youngest ever goal-scorer in a European Championship game. He is also the youngest scorer for the Germans at any major tournament (World Cup/Euros) since Thomas Muller against Uruguay at the 2010 World Cup (20y 300d). The Chelsea forward netted his fourth goal for Germany.

Contrasting records for Portugal and Germany

As per Opta, Portugal are the first European nation ever to concede two own goals in a single match at a major tournament (World Cup or Euros). Meanwhile, Germany are the first side in European Championship history to both score and benefit from an own goal in the same tournament.

Ronaldo equals this record held by Klose

Ronaldo has now scored his 19th goal at the World Cup and European Championships combined. Interestingly, no European player has ever scored more across the two competitions (level with Miroslav Klose).

