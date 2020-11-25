Last updated on Nov 25, 2020, 05:35 pm
Written byRajdeep Saha
Bayern Munich talisman Robert Lewandowski, who won the treble with the club in a brilliant 2019-20 campaign, heads the shortlist for the Best FIFA Men's Player award.
The Polish international joined regulars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the 11-man shortlist.
Meanwhile, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is on the men's manager shortlist.
Here are the complete details of Best FIFA Football Awards 2020.
Bayern's Lewandowski was top scorer in the Champions League 2019-20 season (15 goals), as well as the Bundesliga (34) and the DFB Pokal (6).
He ended up with 55 goals from 47 games across competitions.
This was the highest tally by a player in Europe's top five domestic leagues.
He has carried the form this season as well, scoring 13 goals already.
Earlier, the Bayern ace was adjudged UEFA Men's Player of the Year award for 2019-2020.
The former Borussia Dortmund star beat off competition from Manchester City mid-fielder Kevin De Bruyne and Bayern team-mate Manuel Neuer.
Meanwhile, Lewandowski also bagged the award as the Forward of the Season for the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League.
His success was unprecedented both individually and team wise.
Thiago Alcantara (Spain, Liverpool)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Juventus)
Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium, Manchester City)
Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Bayern Munich)
Sadio Mane (Senegal, Liverpool)
Kylian Mbappe (France, Paris St-Germain)
Lionel Messi (Argentina, Barcelona)
Neymar (Brazil, Paris St-Germain)
Sergio Ramos (Spain, Real Madrid)
Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool)
Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands, Liverpool)
Five managers made the cut for the Best FIFA managerial awards.
Marcelo Bielsa, who led Leeds United to Premier League promotion, was named alongside Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.
Hansi Flick, who helped Bayern win the treble is a genuine contender to win the award.
Julen Lopetegui earned a nomination for helping Sevilla win the Europa League.
Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane was included as well.
Tottenham forward Son Heung-min's goal against Burnley has been nominated for FIFA's Puskas Award. Besides him, Wales captain Sophie Ingle's Women's Super League goal for Chelsea against Arsenal made the cut. Dundalk's Jordan Flores' goal against Shamrock Rovers was included as well.
