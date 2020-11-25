Bayern Munich talisman Robert Lewandowski, who won the treble with the club in a brilliant 2019-20 campaign, heads the shortlist for the Best FIFA Men's Player award.

The Polish international joined regulars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the 11-man shortlist.

Meanwhile, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is on the men's manager shortlist.

Here are the complete details of Best FIFA Football Awards 2020.