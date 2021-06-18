UEFA Euro 2020, Czech Republic held by Croatia: Records broken

Ivan Perisic scored the equaling goal for Croatia against the Czech Republic

Croatia kept their hopes alive at the UEFA Euro 2020 after a 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic in their Group D clash. The Czechs went ahead after Patrik Schick scored a penalty in the 37th minute. Early in the second half, veteran winger Ivan Perisic leveled the score with a powerful shot. The Czech Republic top Group D at the moment (4 points).

Perisic denies Czech Republic with a thunderous shot

The Czechs started on a strong note before Croatia grew in the game. An inadvertent arm from Dejan Lovren caught Schick during a corner and as the striker fell down with blood pouring, VAR intervened and allowed a penalty. Schick converted from the spot to give his side the lead. Inter Milan's Perisic got the equalizer with a thunderous shot into the net.

Perisic scripts a unique record

Only three players have now scored at the 2014 World Cup, Euro 2016, 2018 World Cup, and Euro 2020. Perisic has joined the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku in this list. Perisic now has 29 goals for Croatia in all competitions (103 appearances). He netted his third goal in 2021 for Croatia after scoring zero last year.

A look at the key stats

Croatia have failed to win both of their opening two games of a major international tournament (World Cup and Euros) for the first time since the 2006 World Cup, and the first time at the European Championships since the 2004 edition. This is the second successive draw between the two sides at the European Championships (2016 and tonight).

Schick has scored all three of Czech Republic's goals

Schick has scored all three of the Czech Republic's goals at Euro 2020. As per Opta, this is the most by a player at a major tournament for the country since Milan Baros at Euro 2004 (5).