Copa America 2021: Maracana stadium to host the final

Copa America 2021 final set to take place at the Maracana stadium

The iconic Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro is set to host the final of Copa America 2021 on July 10. South American football body CONMEBOL confirmed the development on Wednesday. Notably, Brazil is hosting Copa America after Argentina and Colombia were removed as co-hosts. Hosts Brazil will play their opener against Venezuela on June 13 at Brasilia's Mane Garrincha stadium.

Schedule of group stage matches (Rio de Janeiro and Brasilia)

Here is the schedule (Rio de Janeiro and Brasilia legs). Rio de Janeiro: Argentina vs Chile (June 14), Brazil vs Peru (June 17), Venezuela vs Ecuador (June 20), Brazil vs Colombia (June 23), Uruguay vs Paraguay (June 28). Brasilia: Brazil vs Venezuela (June 13), Argentina vs Uruguay (June 18), Argentina vs Paraguay (June 21), Chile vs Paraguay (June 24), Venezuela vs Peru (June 27).

Schedule of group stage matches (Goiania and Cuiaba)

A look at the schedule (Goiania and Cuiaba legs). Goiania: Paraguay vs Bolivia (June 14), Colombia vs Venezuela (June 17), Colombia vs Peru (June 20), Ecuador vs Peru (June 23), and Brazil vs Ecuador (June 27). Cuiaba: Colombia vs Ecuador (June 13), Chile vs Bolivia (18), Uruguay vs Chile (June 21), Bolivia vs Uruguay (June 24), and Bolivia vs Argentina (June 28).

Copa America 2021: Here is the format

As far as the format is concerned, there will be two groups of five teams each. Group A comprises Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay, while Group B has Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador and Peru. The top four teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage, which includes the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the grand finale.

Knockout stage to begin on July 2

The four quarter-finals will take place at the Nilton Santos (Rio) and Olimpico stadium on July 2, and at Olimpico stadium and Mane Garrincha on July 3. Meanwhile, the Nilton Santos stadium and Mane Garrincha will host the two semi-finals on July 5 and 6 respectively. The Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro will host the final on July 10.

A look at the recent developments

The 2021 edition of Copa America was due to take place in Argentina and Colombia. However, the CONMEBOL, on May 20, removed Colombia as the co-host, considering the wave of protests against President Ivan Duque. Thereafter, the governing body striped Argentina of hosting duties due to surge of COVID-19 cases. Brazil, the host and winner of 2019 edition, will now host the entire tournament.