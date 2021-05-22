La Liga: Real Madrid beat Villarreal 2-1 on final matchday

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on May 22, 2021, 11:52 pm

Real Madrid produced a terrific win over Villarreal on the final matchday of the 2020/21 La Liga season. Although Yeremi Pino helped the visitors gain an early lead, Karim Benzema and Luka Modric brought Real back. Despite a 2-1 win, the Zinedine Zidane-managed side finished on number two spot, while Atletico Madrid have been crowned champions of La Liga as they defeated Valladolid.

Match

How did the match pan out?

Real Madrid entered the match as certain favorites. Although they controlled the possession, Villarreal stunned them in the 20th minute with the opener. Yeremi Pino did the damage from Gerard Moreno's assist, giving the visitors an early lead. However, Benzema came up with the equalizer in the 87th minute, and Modric brought further delight by scoring the winner (90+2')

Season

A look at Real Madrid's season in numbers

Real Madrid finish their La Liga season with 84 points from 38 games. They registered 25 wins, nine draws, and four defeats during the season. Zidane's men scored 67 goals and conceded 28 this season. Notably, Karim Benzema turned out to be top-scorer for Real, having netted 23 goals. Meanwhile, Toni Kroos led the assists tally for them (10).

Information

Pino, Moreno attain these feats

As per Opta, Pino has become the youngest opponent player to score against Real Madrid in La Liga this century (18y, 214d). Meanwhile, Moreno has been involved in six goals in his last seven La Liga appearances against Real Madrid (four goals and two assists).

Streak

The unbeaten streak of Real Madrid

Real were unbeaten in 17 straight La Liga games (Won: 12, Drawn: 5) before their final game this season. This became the longest undefeated streak by any team in the competition this season. This is Real's best such run without a defeat in La Liga since March 2014 under Carlo Ancelotti (Won: 15, Drawn: 3). They have now extended this streak to 18 games.