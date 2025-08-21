Why Meta has paused hiring for its AI division

Meta has paused hiring for its artificial intelligence (AI) division after offering pay packages with a value of up to $100 million to top talent, the Wall Street Journal has reported. The move comes after the company successfully recruited over 50 AI researchers and engineers as part of its efforts to strengthen its position in the sector. The hiring freeze, which started last week, also prevents employees from internal transfers.

Clarification Meta calls it 'organizational planning' Responding to the news of the hiring freeze, a Meta spokesperson called it "organizational planning." They said, "All that's happening here is some basic organizational planning: creating a solid structure for our new superintelligence efforts after bringing people on board and undertaking yearly budgeting and planning exercises." The spokesperson didn't specify how long this pause would last.

Restructuring Meta's AI operations now have 4 teams The latest reorganization at Meta has divided its AI operations into four teams. These are TBD Lab, which focuses on superintelligence, another that builds AI-powered products, a third that develops the underlying infrastructure to support them, and Fundamental AI Research. The last one is focused on long-term exploratory projects and was largely unaffected by the shake-up.

Team dissolution AGI Foundations was responsible for developing Llama Before the restructuring, Meta's AGI Foundations was responsible for developing the latest versions of its large language model, Llama. However, after failing to meet internal expectations, the team was eventually dissolved. This decision reflects a strategic move by the company to ensure that all teams contribute effectively toward its goals.