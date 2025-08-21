Next Article
Apple to open its 3rd India store in September
Apple is opening its third India store—Apple Hebbal—in Bengaluru on September 2, 2025.
Located at Phoenix Mall of Asia, this launch follows Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi, showing Apple's steady push into India's biggest cities.
What to expect from the new store
You'll get hands-on help from Apple Specialists and can book "Today at Apple" sessions to learn new skills or creative tricks with your devices.
There's a Genius Bar for repairs and tech support, plus free engraving on new products.
Apple created a special playlist for the city
To celebrate the opening, Apple dropped a free Bengaluru-themed wallpaper and curated an "Apple Hebbal" playlist—just a little nod to the city and its community.