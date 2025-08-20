This new vision fix could replace LASIK

EMR uses a special platinum 'contact lens'

EMR uses a special platinum "contact lens" that briefly changes the chemistry of your cornea, making it soft enough to reshape with an electric current.

Once the process stops, your cornea keeps its new shape—no cuts, no lasers.

Early tests on rabbit eyes showed no damage or cell death, which is promising.

While more animal studies are coming up next, researchers hope EMR could eventually replace LASIK as a safer and more affordable option for clearer vision.