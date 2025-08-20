How 1 actor sold his likeness to TikTok

TikTok pays real people between $500 and $1,000 to use their faces as AI avatars, but there are no royalties or ongoing approvals. Non-union actors like Jacqmein have little say over where or how their image is used—even if the ads are misleading.

'The technology is evolving faster than the contracts'

Many actors thought this would help their careers but now feel uneasy about the lack of control and low pay.

As Jacqmein puts it, "The technology is evolving faster than the contracts, and they are poaching eager new actors who don't have representation into their web of avatars."

It's a wake-up call for performers navigating new tech in advertising.