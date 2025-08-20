Next Article
Google to power data centers with nuclear energy
Google just struck a first-of-its-kind deal with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to power its Tennessee and Alabama data centers using energy from a next-gen Kairos Power nuclear reactor.
The plan is to have this clean energy flowing by 2030, helping Google meet the rising electricity demand from Big Tech and AI—without adding more carbon emissions.
Google aims to run on carbon-free power by 2035
As Google's electricity use keeps climbing due to AI, it's under pressure to cut emissions.
TVA will provide "clean energy attributes" from the nuclear reactor, which supports Google's goal of running on carbon-free power.
By 2035, Google wants to add 500 megawatts of nuclear capacity in the US as part of its bigger push toward sustainable tech.