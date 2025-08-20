Apple Watch can once again monitor your blood oxygen levels Technology Aug 20, 2025

Apple has just re-enabled the blood oxygen monitoring feature on its Series 9, Series 10, and Ultra 2 watches in the US.

The tool was switched off for a while because of a patent dispute with medical tech company Masimo.

But after receiving clearance from US Customs for a redesigned software update, Apple got the green light to bring it back—so users can once again check their O2 levels right from their wrist or iPhone.