Apple Watch can once again monitor your blood oxygen levels
Apple has just re-enabled the blood oxygen monitoring feature on its Series 9, Series 10, and Ultra 2 watches in the US.
The tool was switched off for a while because of a patent dispute with medical tech company Masimo.
But after receiving clearance from US Customs for a redesigned software update, Apple got the green light to bring it back—so users can once again check their O2 levels right from their wrist or iPhone.
Apple is also working on noninvasive glucose monitoring
Beyond restoring blood oxygen tracking, Apple's also working on new health features like noninvasive glucose monitoring.
It's all part of their bigger plan to turn the Apple Watch into an even smarter health companion down the road.