Meta AI can now dub your reels in another language
Meta just rolled out a new AI tool that lets you dub your Instagram and Facebook Reels in English or Spanish—no extra editing skills needed.
The tech matches your voice and lip movements, making translated reels look and sound natural.
First teased at last year's Connect event, this update is all about helping creators reach more people worldwide.
How to use the dubbing feature
To try it out, turn on "Translate voices with Meta AI" before posting your reel. You can preview the dubbed audio and review it before publishing.
Right now, it's open to Facebook creators with 1,000+ followers and all public Instagram accounts.
Viewers will see a label showing the reel was translated using Meta AI—so everyone knows you're speaking their language.