'Universe's 1st molecules' recreated in lab: What is their role

By chilling these ancient molecules to extremely low temperatures (minus 267 degrees Celsius) and smashing them into deuterium atoms, researchers found that the reactions stayed strong even in extreme cold. This means HeH+ was much more active than scientists had predicted.

Implications for early universe and star formation

Because HeH+ helped create molecular hydrogen—the building block for stars—these results suggest that the very first stars might have formed quicker and more efficiently than anyone realized.

It's a big update for our understanding of how everything got started after the Big Bang.