Scammers using deepfake ads of US politicians on Meta apps

A recent report by the Tech Transparency Project (TTP) has revealed a disturbing trend of scammers using deepfake videos of US politicians on Meta 's platforms. The non-profit watchdog group found that 63 scam advertisers have collectively spent $49 million, accounting for over 150,600 political ads on Facebook and Instagram. These ads, often targeting seniors, promote fake government benefits such as stimulus checks and healthcare payments.

Exploitation tactics Exploiting AI advancements and public confusion The TTP report highlights how scammers are exploiting advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) technology and public confusion over social safety net programs. The group also criticized Meta for its lax content moderation policies, saying that the platform is allowing these activities despite claiming to prohibit scams and invest in scam prevention. The ads have reached tens of thousands of users on Facebook and Instagram.

Company statement Meta to invest in new technical defenses In response to the TTP report, Meta said it would "invest in building new technical defenses" as scammers "constantly evolve their tactics to try to evade detection." The company has a special authorization process for advertisers wanting to run political ads in the US. This includes submitting an official ID and a US mailing address. However, nearly half of the 63 scam advertisers continued their activities even after having their ads removed by Meta within the last year.

Ongoing operations Deepfake ad targeting seniors across multiple states Despite Meta disabling 35 ad accounts after they had run multiple ads, six of these accounts managed to spend over $1 million before being disabled or deleted. One such advertiser, the Relief Eligibility Center, ran an ad featuring a deepfake video of Trump falsely promising stimulus checks to Americans. The ad directed users to a website offering a "FREE $5,000 Check from Trump," targeting men and women over 65 in more than 20 US states.