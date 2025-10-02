YouTube Music gets a new look with updated icons
What's the story
YouTube Music is receiving an update with a new icon set. The update, which has been rolling out widely in recent days, is visible on Android, iOS, and the web versions of the app. The first thing that stands out about this update is the bottom bar on the homepage, where you can see more descriptive icons for "Home," "Samples," "Explore," and "Library."
Design shift
Icon set now has a bubbly design
The new icon set is characterized by its bubbly design, as opposed to the sharp lines of the previous version of the platform. This is especially evident in the "Samples" icon, where thicker lines replace thin outlines. The "Explore" and "Library" icons are also bolder with more detail than before.
Icon updates
Changes are also visible in the notification bell
The notification bell in the top-right corner of the app has also been updated. The magnifying glass icon for search now has a shorter handle, giving it a more compact look. On the Now Playing screen, you can see an updated downward chevron, Cast button, and thicker dots for the overflow menu.
Playful design
Thumbs up and down buttons get cartoonish look
One of the most notable changes is the thumbs-up and thumbs-down buttons. They now have cartoonish look, with knuckles clearly visible but only three knuckles depicted. The thumb also appears disproportionately long, adding to the playful vibe of the new icon set. The comments button has been significantly redrawn with an entirely updated icon set. The play/pause and previous/next buttons now have rounded edges, while the shuffle button is bolder than before. Furthermore, the repeat button is now rounded.