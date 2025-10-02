YouTube Music gets a new look with updated icons

YouTube Music is receiving an update with a new icon set. The update, which has been rolling out widely in recent days, is visible on Android, iOS, and the web versions of the app. The first thing that stands out about this update is the bottom bar on the homepage, where you can see more descriptive icons for "Home," "Samples," "Explore," and "Library."

Design shift Icon set now has a bubbly design The new icon set is characterized by its bubbly design, as opposed to the sharp lines of the previous version of the platform. This is especially evident in the "Samples" icon, where thicker lines replace thin outlines. The "Explore" and "Library" icons are also bolder with more detail than before.

Icon updates Changes are also visible in the notification bell The notification bell in the top-right corner of the app has also been updated. The magnifying glass icon for search now has a shorter handle, giving it a more compact look. On the Now Playing screen, you can see an updated downward chevron, Cast button, and thicker dots for the overflow menu.