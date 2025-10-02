Lamborghini plans more off-road supercars after Huracán Sterrato success

Lamborghini , the Italian luxury sports car manufacturer, is planning to expand its range of off-road supercars. The company's head of sales and marketing, Federico Foschini, recently revealed this strategy in an interview with Autocar. He said that the brand intends to launch even "crazier" models in the future. This includes spicy Revuelto derivatives and possibly an off-road version like the Sterrato.

Business growth Huracan Sterrato's success prompts Lamborghini to explore more off-road options Lamborghini's financial health has improved significantly in recent years, allowing the company to experiment with niche models like the Huracan Sterrato. The brand has also confirmed a follow-up based on the Temerario and hinted at more special projects in the pipeline. Foschini stressed that there's a clear demand for unique projects such as the Sterrato, which is why Lamborghini wants to capitalize on this growing niche.

Model evolution Foschini says 'sky is the limit' for derivative models Foschini also revealed that Lamborghini is considering a rear-wheel-drive version of the Temerario. The larger Revuelto has already given birth to the hardcore Fenomeno, which is now the brand's fastest and most powerful production vehicle ever. Foschini said, "the sky is the limit" when it comes to derivatives of existing models. Despite plans for full electrification, Lamborghini recently confirmed that its second-generation Urus SUV will retain gas power with a plug-in hybrid setup.