Royal Enfield sells record 1.24L motorcycles in September

Royal Enfield has set a new record by selling 1,24,328 motorcycles in September. This is the company's highest-ever monthly sales and a massive jump of 43% from the same month last year when it sold 86,978 units. The previous record was set in August at 1,14,002 units. Domestic sales contributed significantly to this growth with an impressive increase of 43% from last year's figures.

Sales breakdown Domestic and export figures for September In September, Royal Enfield's domestic sales stood at 1,13,573 units. This is a 43% increase from the 79,325 units sold in the same month last year. The company's exports also saw a significant jump of 41% year-on-year to reach 10,755 units last month as compared to September last year's figure of 7,653 units.

350cc bikes Motorcycles with 350cc engine saw massive jump in sales Motorcycles with engine capacity up to 350cc saw a massive jump in sales. The company sold 1,07,478 units in September, a 43% increase from the same month last year. For this segment, the year-to-date sales between April and September stood at an impressive 5,09,610 units—32% higher than last year's corresponding period figure of 3,87,191 units