Maruti Suzuki's September 2025: Record exports, drop in domestic sales Auto Oct 01, 2025

Maruti Suzuki just had a big September 2025—shipping out a record 42,204 cars overseas.

But back home, things were mixed: total sales were 1,89,665 units, yet domestic numbers actually dropped by about 8.4%.

Compact cars like the Baleno and Swift did well, but minis and SUVs took a hit.