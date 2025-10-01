Next Article
Maruti Suzuki's September 2025: Record exports, drop in domestic sales
Auto
Maruti Suzuki just had a big September 2025—shipping out a record 42,204 cars overseas.
But back home, things were mixed: total sales were 1,89,665 units, yet domestic numbers actually dropped by about 8.4%.
Compact cars like the Baleno and Swift did well, but minis and SUVs took a hit.
Key highlights of Maruti Suzuki's September
Festive vibes and GST reforms gave Maruti Suzuki a boost—they managed an impressive 1,65,000 festive deliveries in just eight days during Navratri.
Still, some logistical hiccups slowed down end-of-month dispatches.
Over April to September this year, exports soared by 40%, while domestic sales slipped a bit compared to last year.