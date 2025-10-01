Royal Enfield just had its best-ever month, selling over 1.24 lakh bikes

Sales shot up for both smaller (up to 350cc) and bigger bikes. Over one lakh smaller bikes were sold—up 43%—while larger models saw a solid 45% boost. In just six months, Royal Enfield moved nearly six lakh units.

Other notable updates from the brand

Royal Enfield is now selling its popular 350cc range on Flipkart in five cities, making it easier to buy online.

Their One Ride event brought together over 40,000 riders from across the world this year.

Plus, their Flying Flea C6 won a Red Dot Award for design—pretty cool for fans of the brand!