Royal Enfield just had its best-ever month, selling over 1.24 lakh bikes
Auto
Royal Enfield just had its best month ever, selling 1,24,328 bikes in September 2025—a huge 43% jump from last year.
Both home sales and exports soared, showing the brand's strong appeal everywhere.
Sales of smaller and bigger bikes
Sales shot up for both smaller (up to 350cc) and bigger bikes.
Over one lakh smaller bikes were sold—up 43%—while larger models saw a solid 45% boost.
In just six months, Royal Enfield moved nearly six lakh units.
Other notable updates from the brand
Royal Enfield is now selling its popular 350cc range on Flipkart in five cities, making it easier to buy online.
Their One Ride event brought together over 40,000 riders from across the world this year.
Plus, their Flying Flea C6 won a Red Dot Award for design—pretty cool for fans of the brand!