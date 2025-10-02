The new fee structure introduces 1% fee on education-related payments made through third-party apps

Your SBI credit card fees, rewards are changing from November

By Mudit Dube 04:45 pm Oct 02, 202504:45 pm

SBI Card has announced changes to its fee structure. The changes will come into effect from November 1. The new rules mainly affect transactions such as paying education fees through third-party apps and loading money into digital wallets above a certain limit. The new fee structure will charge a 1% fee on education-related payments made through third-party apps like CRED or MobiKwik. However, direct payments to schools/colleges via their official websites or on-campus POS machines will remain free of charge.