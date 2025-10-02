Microsoft bets $33B on NVIDIA AI chips to fuel ChatGPT

Neoclouds are the new tech heroes

Neoclouds are small, specialized companies that lease out AI-focused computing power, helping Microsoft speed up training for new models.

By teaming up with them, Microsoft can let its main servers focus on things like large language models and smart assistants.

The company is also boosting capacity at its Racine, Wisconsin data center to nearly 900 megawatts—think of it as leveling up their tech base.