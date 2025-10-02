SBI Card to levy 1% fee on education payments

New rewards for Reliance SBI Card PRIME users

On the brighter side, SBI Card has introduced new online shopping rewards—since October 1, Reliance SBI Card PRIME users get 20 points per ₹100 spent on Ajio and JioMart, while other cardholders earn 10 points per ₹100.

Plus, from September 16, 2025, all CPP customers will be automatically moved to new plan variants with updated features and pricing.