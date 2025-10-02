Next Article
SBI Card to levy 1% fee on education payments
Business
Starting November 1, SBI Card will charge a 1% fee on education payments made through third-party apps, but you're safe if you pay schools or colleges directly via their websites or card machines.
The same 1% fee will also hit when loading digital wallets with more than ₹1,000.
New rewards for Reliance SBI Card PRIME users
On the brighter side, SBI Card has introduced new online shopping rewards—since October 1, Reliance SBI Card PRIME users get 20 points per ₹100 spent on Ajio and JioMart, while other cardholders earn 10 points per ₹100.
Plus, from September 16, 2025, all CPP customers will be automatically moved to new plan variants with updated features and pricing.