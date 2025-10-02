Elon Musk tells his followers to 'cancel Netflix'

Elon Musk has urged his 226 million X followers to drop Netflix, saying, "Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids." This comes after backlash over the animated show Dead End: Paranormal Park, which features a transgender character. The debate heated up when the show's creator allegedly called conservative activist Charlie Kirk a "nazi" following his death.

Musk's call led to #CancelNetflix trending Musk supported claims that Netflix is pushing "pro-trans content" to children and confirmed he canceled his own subscription this week.

His call sparked even more criticism from conservatives and led to #CancelNetflix trending, with some users announcing they were quitting the platform.

Netflix hasn't responded to the controversy Netflix hasn't made any public statements about Musk's comments or the controversy around Dead End: Paranormal Park.

The show's creator set their accounts to private, and during all this drama, Netflix's stock dipped about 2%.