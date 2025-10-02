TCS accused of forcing 2,500 employees to resign in Pune

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) , India's largest IT services company, has been accused of forcing around 2,500 employees in Pune to resign. The allegation was made by the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) in a letter addressed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis . NITES President Harpreet Singh Saluja has requested immediate action from the government for the welfare of these employees.

Legal implications Layoffs violate Industrial Disputes Act: NITES NITES has claimed that the layoffs by TCS violate the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, as no notice was served to the government in this regard. The Union Labor Ministry has directed Maharashtra's labor secretary to take necessary action on NITES's representation. Saluja said that despite this directive, the situation on the ground has worsened, with nearly 2,500 employees being forced to resign or abruptly removed in Pune alone.

Company statement TCS denies allegations Responding to the allegations, TCS has denied the claims as "misinformation." The company said that only a small number of employees were impacted by its recent skill realignment initiative. "Those who have been affected have been provided due care and severance, as is due to them in each of the individual circumstances," a TCS spokesperson said.

Employee concerns NITES highlights employee concerns NITES has expressed concern over the impact of these layoffs on employees and their families. "Many of those affected are mid- to senior-level professionals who have given 10-20 years of dedicated service to the company," it said. The organization also highlighted that the most affected are over 40 years old with financial responsibilities such as EMIs, school fees, medical expenses, and care for elderly parents.