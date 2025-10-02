Rani Mukerji nearly lost her debut role. Know what happened 

Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji recently revealed that her mother, Krishna Mukherjee, had once asked a producer not to cast her in a film. The incident happened during the screen test for Mukerji's debut movie Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat (1997). Speaking to ANI, she said that her mother thought casting her would "ruin his film and go through losses."

Initial support Mukerji's mother was thoroughly unimpressed with her screen test Mukerji said that her mother was initially supportive of her decision to pursue acting. "So for my mother, it was like you do it and see how it goes." However, after watching Mukerji's first screen test, she felt that her daughter wasn't ready for the role. "She told the producer (Salim Akhtar), 'I think you'll ruin your film by taking my daughter. You'll go through losses. Better you don't take her.'"

Family dynamics How her father reacted to her interest in acting Mukerji also shared how her father, Ram Mukherjee, reacted to her interest in acting. "He was not keen because at that time, it wasn't very normal for children of film families to take up acting, especially girls." "It was more the men who used to follow the profession... I don't think the film industry, in general, looked like a very feasible option to pursue as a career back then."

Career launchpad On Mukerji's debut film Despite her mother's initial reservations, Mukerji made her Bollywood debut with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, directed by Ashok Gaikwad. The film also starred Mohnish Behl, Shadaab Khan, and Gulshan Grover. In the movie, she played Mala, a young teacher who marries a wealthy boy named Raj (Shadaab). Although the film didn't do well at the box office, it paved the way for Mukerji's successful career in Bollywood.