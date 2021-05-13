Decoding Kylian Mbappe's terrific numbers in 2020-21 season

Kylian Mbappe has scored 39 goals in all competitions for PSG this season

Kylian Mbappe returned from injury to help Paris Saint-Germain reach the French Cup final. The youngster netted a brace in his side's 2-2 draw in regulation time against Montpellier. PSG edged past their opponents 6-5 in a semi-final penalty shootout. The final will be held at the Stade de France on May 19. Here we decode Mbappe's terrific numbers in 2020-21.

Match

Mbappe was superb in PSG's victory against Montpellier

Mbappe helped PSG by scoring the opening goal, but Montpellier's Gaetan Laborde equalized at the stroke of half-time. Mbappe produced a brilliant solo run, collecting the ball near the halfway line to restore PSG's lead. Andy Delort scored late on to make it 2-2 and take the tie to penalties. Moise Kean scored the winning penalty in the shootout.

Mbappe

Mbappe has 39 goals in all competitions this season

Mbappe has raced to 39 goals this season in all competitions. Notably, he has equaled his best returns in a season after amassing 39 goals in the 2018-19 season. Mbappe is the second-highest scorer this season across competitions in Europe's top five leagues. Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski leads the tally with 46 goals.

Ligue 1

Mbappe has netted the most Ligue 1 goals this season

Mbappe has netted the most goals in Ligue 1 this season (25). He has also registered seven assists, to hold the tally for most goal involvements (32). Mbappe has scored six goals in domestic cup competitions. PSG missed Mbappe in their Champions League semis defeat against Manchester City. Prior to that, Mbappe had smashed eight goals in the UCL this season.

Record

Mbappe becomes joint-highest scorer in the French Cup for PSG

With a brace against Montpellier, the 2018 World Cup winner has raced to 129 goals for PSG in all competitions. Mbappe, now has 16 goals in the French Cup. He has become the joint-highest scorer for PSG in the French Cup, alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Pauleta, and Edinson Cavani.