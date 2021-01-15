Last updated on Jan 15, 2021, 11:02 am

Athletic Club will face Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final after they beat Real Madrid 2-1 in the semi-final. Forward Raul Garcia made the difference for Athletic Bilbao with a fine brace as Karim Benzema pulled one back for Los Blancos. The final is set to take place on Sunday in Seville. Here we present the key numbers.

Match details Athletic see off Real Madrid

Garcia scored the opener after latching on to a through ball and slotting home in the 18th minute. He scored his second from the penalty spot seven minutes before the break after Lucas Vazquez fouled Inigo Martinez in the box. Benzema pulled one back for Real with 17 minutes to go. His goal was initially ruled out for offside but changed after VAR review.

Opta stats Notable stats scripted in this match

Thibaut Courtois has conceded a goal in 16 of the 18 penalties faced as Real Madrid goal-keeper in all competitions, including the last nine in a row. Prior to this loss, Real had suffered only one defeat in 22 matches against Bilbao in all competitions (W16 D5), including the last 11 (W7 D4). Their 11-game unbeaten run against Athletic came to an end.

Information Athletic Club to face Barca in fourth Super Cup final

As per Opta, Athletic Club will play their fourth final in the Super Cup against Barcelona. They have won one of the previous three as the other were won by a double title in the 1984-85 season.

Information Benzema nears Alfredo di Stefano's tally for Real

Benzema scored his 13th goal of the 2020-21 season. Overall, this was his 262nd goal in all competitions for Real Madrid. Benzema needs five more to surpass legend Alfredo di Stefano (266) and become Real's third-highest goal-scorer.