Premier League, Arsenal overcome Chelsea 1-0: Records broken

Youngster Emile Smith Rowe helped Arsenal claim a 1-0 victory in the Premier League against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The match saw Smith Rowe score early on in the 16th minute after a terrible mistake committed by mid-fielder Jorginho. Chelsea responded strongly and had several chances but the Gunners held on to script a crucial victory. Here we present the records broken.

Jorginho's mistake hands Arsenal a crucial win

Jorginho misjudged a pass back which almost trickled over the line. However, Kepa Arrizabalaga managed to claw the ball away but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was there and he teed up Smith Rowe. Mason Mount went close on two occasions for Chelsea as Christian Pulisic's strike was ruled out by the video assistant referee for offside. Chelsea's went close in stoppage time but Arsenal held on.

Chelsea remain fourth, suffer eighth loss this season

After 36 matches, the Blues have secured have 64 points as they suffered an eighth loss this season. Chelsea are six points behind second-placed Manchester United, who have two games in hand. Meanwhile, Arsenal won their 16th match this season. They have raced to 55 points and are eighth at the moment. Smith Rowe's goal was Arsenal's 50th of the league campaign.

Arsenal complete their first double over Chelsea since 2003-04

Prior to this defeat, Chelsea were unbeaten in their past eight Premier League home matches against Arsenal (D2 L6) This was Arsenal's first league win at Stamford Bridge since October 2011. As per Opta, Arsenal completed their first Premier League double over Chelsea since the 2003-04 season. Arsenal have won three consecutive away Premier League matches without conceding since May 2013 under Arsene Wenger.

Unique record scripted by the Gunners

As per Opta, Arsenal have had a different player aged younger than 21 score in each of their last three Premier League matches against Chelsea - Gabriel Martinelli in January 2020, Bukayo Saka in December 2020 and Emile Smith Rowe (May 2021).

Arteta becomes youngest manager to achieve this feat

As per Squawka News, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta became the youngest manager in Premier League history to complete a league double over Chelsea (39 years and 47 days old).