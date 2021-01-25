Frenkie de Jong and Riqui Puig scored a goal each as Barcelona claimed a 2-0 victory over Elche in their latest La Liga fixture. The result sees Barca retain their third spot on the points table. Notably, Barca were without captain Lionel Messi, who has been serving a two-game ban for his red card in last week's Supercopa final. Here are the records broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

Barca were dominant in the game right from the beginning. Frenkie de Jong opened the scoring for them just before half-time with an easy tap-in. Although Elche came close to scoring an equalizer in the second half, Marc-Andre ter Stegen denied Emiliano Rigoni a goal with an important save. Barca wrapped the game just before the stoppage time as de Jong set up Puig.

Information Barca script this record against Elche

Barca have kept a clean sheet in each of their last nine La Liga games against Elche. During the period, they have won seven and drawn two against Elche, Barca's best run of consecutive games without conceding against a single opponent in the competition.

Records A look at other records

Riqui Puig made seven touches before scoring against Elche, the least required to score in a single game this season by a Barca player. Meanwhile, Frenkie de Jong has been in sublime form, having scored three times and provided two assists in his last six matches across all competitions. Besides, Barcelona have now won their last five away games (La Liga).

Elation Wasn't an easy game, happy to have won: de Jong