Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool engage in a crucial Premier League encounter later tonight. Both sides will be aiming to get a much-needed victory and climb up the ladder. Liverpool, who beat Spurs at Anfield earlier, are placed fifth. They can topple West Ham United to go fourth. Meanwhile, Spurs are sixth and can also go fourth with a win. Here's the statistical preview.

Form A look at the form guide of both sides

Liverpool are winless in their last five Premier League games, having accumulated just three points. They have secured three draws and two losses. In this run, Liverpool have scored just two goals. Meanwhile, Spurs have won two, drawn two, and lost one in their last five league games. They have scored eight goals in this period.

Head-to-head Tottenham vs Liverpool: Head-to-head facts

The Reds are on a run of six successive victories against Tottenham in all competitions and have lost only once in the past 18 meetings. Liverpool will be aiming to register six consecutive top-flight wins against Spurs. Overall, this is the 57th Premier League meeting between the two clubs. Liverpool have won 28, lost 15, and drawn 14.

Spurs Notable stats of Tottenham

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane have both scored 12 league goals for Tottenham this season. Interestingly, nine of Son's 12 Premier League goals have been set up by Kane. Spurs have 33 points after 18 Premier League matches. This tally is four more at the halfway stage as compared to last season.

Liverpool Notable stats of Liverpool