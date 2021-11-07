La Liga: Celta Vigo hold Barcelona in six-goal thriller

Barcelona wasted a three-goal advantage to be held 3-3 by Celta Vigo under interim manager Sergi Barjuan. Barca were comfortable going into half-time with goals from Ansu Fati, Sergio Busquets, and Memphis Depay. However, Celta Vigo made a spirited comeback to thwart the visitors. Iago Aspas scored a brace, including a 96th-minute equalizer. Here are the details.

How did the match pan out?

Teenager Fati gave Barca the lead in the fifth minute as he cut inside to curl a shot into the bottom corner. Busquets score the second after being left free at the edge of the box. Memphis then added the third, finishing a header from Jordi Alba's cross. Aspas and Nolito scored in the second half before the former equalized late on.

A look at the notable records scripted

As per Opta, Barca failed to win a game after leading by a three-goal margin for the first time since January 1998 when they lost to Valencia at Camp Nou (3-4) with a Claudio Lopez brace. Aspas has now scored seven La Liga goals past Barca keeper Marc Andre Ter Stegen. He has scored 120 La Liga goals for Celta Vigo in La Liga.

Barca winless in four successive La Liga matches

Barca have now failed to win their last four La Liga matches (D2 L2). They registered their fifth league draw of the season. Barca have 17 points from 12 matches and are placed ninth. They have now conceded 15 goals this season in La Liga. Meanwhile, Celta Vigo are placed 14th with 12 points from 13 games.

