Premier League, Leicester City 4-2 Manchester United: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Oct 16, 2021, 10:02 pm

Jamie Vardy was amongst the scorers for Leicester City

A brilliant Leicester City rode on numerous mistakes by Manchester United to hand them a 4-2 defeat in gameweek eight of the Premier League 2021-22 season. Manchester United gave away sloppy goals with their defensive shape all over the place as the Foxes clinched victory in a frantic game. Despite gaining a lead and then going 2-2, United faltered once again. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

Despite starting poorly, United went ahead in the 17th minute as Mason Greenwood scored a rocket with his left foot. Harry Maguire was caught on the ball after day dreaming as Tielemans clipped the ball into the far corner. Caglar Soyuncu poked in the ball after United to fail clear from a corner. Marcus Rashford equalized for the visitors but Leicester scored two more.

United's away run in the league comes to an end

Manchester United's 29-game unbeaten run away from home in the PL came to an end. As per Opta, this was the first time the visitors have conceded four goals in an away league game since April 2019 (0-4 vs Everton). Meanwhile, there were only 54 seconds between Rashford's equalizer for United and Vardy's goal.

Leicester

Vardy nets 125th Premier League goal

Making his 253rd PL appearance, Vardy netted his 125th goal in the competition. The veteran forward has now scored as many PL goals as Nicolas Anelka (125), joint-16th for most goals in the competition's history. He scored his fifth PL goal against United. As per Squawka Football, Leicester have recorded back-to-back Premier League wins over Manchester United for the first time in their history.

Feats

Notable feats scripted in the match

As per Squawka Football, Leicester's Patson Daka is the first Zambian player in the competition's history to score a Premier League goal. Since making a big money move to United, Jadon Sancho is still yet to score or assist across 10 games for the club. Rashford, who made his maiden appearance this season, has 56 PL goals under his belt.