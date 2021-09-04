Luke Shaw vs Andrew Robertson: Decoding the key stats

Luke Shaw and Andrew Robertson are top-notch left-backs

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is enjoying a stunning run of form. The England international is a pivotal figure in United's ranks and his experience is a huge factor. On the other hand, Liverpool's left-back Andrew Robertson has been highly regarded as a top-notch player. He is currently out with an ankle injury and the focus will be on coming back strongly.

Luke Shaw's Premier League stats

Shaw has made 191 appearances in the Premier League, keeping 54 clean sheets. He has scored two goals, besides making 12 assists. Shaw has made 320 tackles, 190 interceptions, 502 clearances, and 882 recoveries. He has won 970 duels, besides creating 22 big chances. Shaw has scored one own goal and has one error leading to a goal as well.

Robertson's Premier League stats

Robertson has made 190 appearances in the Premier League, keeping 53 clean sheets. He has five goals and 39 assists. Robertson has made 315 tackles, 23 blocked shots, 212 interceptions, and 1,096 recoveries. He has won 631 duels and has created 50 big chances. The Scottish international has two errors leading to goals.

Career stats of Luke Shaw and trophies won

Shaw played for Southampton, making 67 appearances. He moved to United in 2014 and suffered several injuries. However, across the last three seasons, Shaw has become fitter and is the first-choice left-back. He has made 189 appearances for United, scoring three goals. Shaw has won the Europa League with United, besides being a runner-up as well. He has won one Community Shield.

Robertson's career stats and trophies won

Robertson started his career with Queen's Park, scoring twice in 43 matches. He played for Dundee United next, scoring five times in 44 games. He played 115 matches for Hull City, scoring five goals. Robertson moved to Liverpool in 2017 and has five goals in 178 appearances. He has won four trophies with Liverpool, besides League Championship playoffs with Hull in 2016.