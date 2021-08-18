Bayern Munich win German Super Cup title: Records broken

Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1

Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 to win the German Super Cup title. The Bavarians saw star striker Robert Lewandowski score a brace as Thomas Muller got a goal as well. Notably, the German Super Cup is played between the Bundesliga champions and the DFB-Pokal winners. Bayern, who won a ninth successive Bundesliga title last season, have got hold of another trophy. Here's more.

Details

Bayern ride on Lewandowski's brace to down Dortmund

Marco Reus had a superb chance to put Dortmund ahead but Manuel Neuer produced a brilliant save with his right foot. Youssoufa Moukoko's goal was ruled out for offside before Neuer denied Erling Haaland with another save. Lewandowski scored from a thumping header as Muller made it 2-0. Reus pulled a goal back but it wasn't enough as Lewandowski netted another for Bayern.

Lewandowski

Lewandowski scripts a host of feats

Lewandowski has raced to 297 goals for Bayern in all competitions, having played 331 matches. Notably, the Poland international has now scored 24 goals in 24 games against his former side Dortmund. Lewandowski has scored in 14 successive matches for Bayern in all competitions. He has 22 goals in these last 14 games. In 2021-22, Lewandowski has three goals in two matches.

Bayern

Bayern maintain their dominance over Dortmund

This was the second successive German Super Cup win for Bayern and on both occasions, they beat Dortmund. Bayern have now beaten Dortmund seven times in a row in all competitions. This was the ninth meeting between the two sides in the German Super Cup (Bayern wins 4, Dortmund wins 4, Draw 1). This was the 64th win for Bayern in Der Klassiker matches.

Do you know?

Ninth Super Cup win for Bayern

Bayern Munich won a ninth German Super Cup honor. They have done so in 1987, 1990, 2010, 2012, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2021.