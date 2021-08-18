US Open: Decoding the numbers of Angelique Kerber

Aug 18, 2021

Angelique Kerber has won the US Open once

Angelique Kerber recently beat Maria Sakkari, 6-2, 6-2, in her first-round clash at the Cincinnati Open. Before the tournament, Kerber lost to world number one Ashleigh Barty in the semi-final of 2021 Wimbledon. The 33-year-old is one of the top contenders in the upcoming US Open. Kerber last won the hard-court tournament in 2016. Here are her stats at the US Open.

Career

A look at her career stats

One of the most experienced players in the contemporary generation, Kerber has a career win-loss record of 644-346. She is 113-51 in Grand Slams. Kerber won the first of her three majors in 2016 by winning the Australian Open. Later that year, she clinched her maiden US Open title. In 2018, Kerber triumphed at Wimbledon, her most successful Slam in terms of wins (36).

US Open

Her stats at the US Open

Kerber won the 2016 US Open after defeating Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in the final. This was her second Grand Slam title of the year after she won the Australian Open. The only other US Open edition where Kerber went past the fourth round was 2011 (reached the semi-finals). In the previous edition (2020), Kerber lost to Jennifer Brady in the fourth round.

Rise

Kerber rose to prominence in the 2011 US Open

In 2011, Kerber entered the US Open ranked 92nd. She claimed wins over Lauren Davis, Agnieszka Radwańska, and Alla Kudryavtseva. She then defeated Monica Niculescu to reach her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final. Kerber upset Flavia Pennetta in a three-set match, however, she lost to Samantha Stosur in the semis. Kerber was the world number 34 after the tournament.

Feats

First German to win the US Open since 1996

In 2016, Kerber became the first German to win the US Open since Steffi Graf (1996). The former also became the first player since Martina Hingis in 1997 to win both hard-court slams (Australian Open and US Open) in the same calendar year. Notably, Kerber attained the WTA number one Ranking for the first time after Serena Williams couldn't reach the final.

Form

Kerber is 20-11 this season

Kerber is 20-11 in the ongoing season. She was in terrific touch at Wimbledon despite losing to Barty. Prior to the tournament, Kerber won the Homburg Open after overcoming Katerina Siniakova in the final. Besides, she faced a first-round exit at Roland Garros, having lost to Anhelina Kalinina. Kerber would want to put up a strong show in Cincinnati ahead of the US Open.