Mohamed Salah vs Neymar: Decoding the key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Aug 15, 2021, 11:19 am

Salah and Neymar are crucial for Liverpool and PSG respectively

Mohamed Salah showed his magic for Liverpool in their opening Premier League 2021-22 encounter against Norwich City on Saturday. The Egyptian star scored one goal and made two assists as Liverpool won 3-0. Meanwhile, Neymar missed Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 tie against Strasbourg. PSG won 4-2 and are occupying the top place in the standings (2 games). We decode these two players' stats.

Salah stats

A look at the career stats of Salah

Salah started his senior career by playing for Al Mokawloon Al Arab SC in the Egyptian League. He registered 12 goals in 44 matches. He scored 20 goals in 79 matches for Swiss club Basel. Salah made 19 appearances for Chelsea (2 goals). He scored nine goals for Fiorentina on loan in 2014-15. Salah netted 34 goals for Roma and has 126 for Liverpool.

Neymar stats

Neymar's performance at the club level

Neymar started his career with Brazilian giants Santos. He established himself quickly and went on to amass 136 goals in 225 games. He moved to FC Barcelona next and registered 105 goals in 186 matches across competitions. For French club PSG, Neymar has been unstoppable. He has scored a whopping 87 goals in just 116 matches. Overall, he has 329 goals at club level.

Salah PL

Mo Salah's Premier League numbers

Salah has made 159 appearances in the Premier League (including two for Chelsea). He has amassed 98 goals and 36 assists. Salah has netted 12 goals with his right foot and 80 with his left foot, besides six headers. The tally includes 13 penalties. He has notched 251 shots on target. He has hit the woodwork 12 times, besides creating 56 big chances.

Ligue 1

Neymar's stats in Ligue 1

Neymar joined PSG from Barca in 2017 and has since then enjoyed himself. In his debut season, he scored 19 goals, having played 20 games. In 2018-19, he scored 15 goals in 17 matches. The following season saw him score 13 in 15 matches. In 2020-21, he netted nine goals in 18 matches. Neymar has been consistently plagued by injuries.

UCL

A look at their records in the Champions League

Salah has netted 28 goals in the UEFA Champions League. He has 25 UCL goals for Liverpool, besides two for Basel and one for Roma. Neymar has 41 goals in the UCL. Last season, Neymar became the first player in the history of the European Cup/Champions League to score 20 goals for two different teams. He had scored 21 UCL goals for Barca.

Club career

Neymar has won a staggering 24 trophies in his career

Neymar won six trophies with Santos and then lifted eight trophies with Barca. His tally at Barca included two La Liga honors, one Champions League, one FIFA Club World Cup, one Spanish Super Cup, and three Copa del Rey titles. At PSG, he has won 10 honors, including three Ligue 1 titles. He is yet to win the UCL with PSG.

Salah

Salah has tasted success as well

Salah has won two Premier League Golden Boot awards, besides being the Player of the Season in 2017-18. He has won one Premier League Goal of the Month award in 2020-21. The one-time Premier League champion has also won three Player of the Month awards. He has won six trophies in his club career (four with Liverpool). He won the UCL in 2018-19.