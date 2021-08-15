IPL 2021: Fit-again Shreyas Iyer lands in UAE

Shreyas Iyer has landed in the UAE for the remainder of IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer will be raring to have a crack in the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season to start in the UAE in September. Iyer had earlier missed the first half of IPL due to an injury. In his absence, Rishabh Pant led the DC unit in India. The IPL was postponed due to coronavirus cases. Here's more.

Injury

Iyer suffered an injury during England series in March

Iyer had injured his shoulder during the first ODI against England in March. While fielding, he dived to his left in an attempt to stop a stroke by Jonny Bairstow. Iyer was seen in pain as he clutched his left shoulder after India's physio immediately came out to attend him. He was later ruled out of the series and the 2021 Indian Premier League.

Surgery

Iyer underwent shoulder surgery in April

Iyer underwent surgery on his shoulder in April. It was reported that he still requires at least three months to return to competitive cricket. At that point, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team management decided that his return should be delayed. As a result, Iyer was ruled out of the series against Sri Lanka last month.

Recovery

Fit-again Iyer has reached the UAE

A fit-again Iyer has reached the UAE with his team-mates to commence preparations for the IPL. On Saturday, the 26-year-old took to his Instagram story and updated fans about his arrival in the UAE by sharing a short clip. Iyer showcased the beautiful view from his hotel room in the video. DC fans will be upbeat seeing Iyer return back in action.

DC

Iyer, Amre and Sivagnanam to serve mandatory week-long quarantine

DC assistant coach Pravin Amre and trainer Rajnikanth Sivagnanam have arrived in Dubai alongside Iyer and will join the rest of the contingent next weekend after serving the mandatory week-long quarantine. At the moment, DC are yet to announce whether Iyer will take the leadership duties back from Rishabh Pant. Under Iyer, the Capitals made the IPL playoffs in 2019 and in 2020.

Iyer IPL

A look at Iyer's IPL career

In 79 matches, Iyer has scored 2,200 runs in the IPL at 31.42. He has smashed 16 fifties to date. Iyer has the best score of 96 and a strike rate of 126.07. His best outing was in the IPL 2020 season. Iyer had racked up 519 runs at 34.60. He smashed three fifties, helping DC to reach the final.

IPL 2021

A look at the IPL 2021 table

The Delhi Capitals sit top of the IPL 2021 table, winning six out of the eight matches. CSK are placed second with five wins from seven games. RCB are third with the same number of points and matches as CSK but have an inferior NRR. MI are placed fourth with eight points from seven games. RR, PBKS, KKR, and SRH follow suit.