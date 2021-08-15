1st Test, West Indies vs Pakistan: Day 3 takeaways

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Aug 15, 2021, 09:39 am

Faheem Ashraf is batting alongside Babar Azam as Pakistan are 160/5

The first Test match between West Indies and Pakistan is nicely poised at the Sabina Park in Jamaica at end of Day 3. West Indies, who resumed the day on 251/8, were bowled out for 253. Shaheen Afridi finished with 4/59. In reply, Pakistan (160/5) have taken a lead of 124 runs. Most importantly, they have Babar Azam at the crease. Here's more.

Stand

Crucial 50-plus stand for Abid and Azhar

The visitors lost the wicket of Imran Butt early on before Abid Ali and Azhar Ali shared a crucial 55-run stand. Abid played some superb strokes for fours at the start of his innings. He played in a positive manner and got the runs coming. Azhar, who was dropped by Jason Holder, went on to hit two fours next as Pakistan got past fifty.

Pakistan

Pakistan lose their way from a position of comfort

Azhar, who looked a bit tentative during his stay at the crease, was bowled by Kemar Roach. The pacer, who bowled in wider channels in his previous over, got a ball to come in as Azhar was bowled around his legs. Soon after lunch, Abid perished before Fawad Alam was dismissed for a duck in the same over. Pakistan were reduced to 65/4.

Babar

Babar the crucial figure for Pakistan

Skipper Babar has played well for his 54*. The right-handed batter consumed 139 deliveries, hitting seven fours. Most importantly, he steadied Pakistan from a position of bother. Babar shared a 56-run stand alongside Mohammad Rizwan for the fifth wicket. He also put on a 39-run stand alongside Faheem Ashraf (12*). Faheem has defended well, facing 79 deliveries already.

Need

Pakistan need Babar to ensure a fighting target

Pakistan need Babar to stay in the middle and make sure they convert this 124-run lead into something substantial. The visitors need to bat until the second session and put up a solid score. The Windies will come hard and patience will be key for both Babar and Ashraf. Post this pair, Pakistan's tail comes in. Therefore, this partnership will be immense.

Information

Roach brings his experience into play

WI pacer Roach was brilliant with the ball, getting Imran dismissed early with a ball seaming in sharply. He used his experience to get the better of Azhar just before lunch. This helped WI in the second session. Roach has raced to 227 Test wickets.