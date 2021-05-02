IPL 2021: Punjab Kings manage 166/6 against DC

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 02, 2021, 09:14 pm

The Delhi Capitals bowled well to restrict Punjab Kings to 166/6 in match number 29 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Sunday.

Stand-in skipper Mayank Agarwal smashed a fifty for PBKS, who couldn't get going.

In KL Rahul's absence, PBKS struggled before Mayank gave them the desired lift.

DC will be happy with their bowling effort.

We present the mid-innings report.

PP overs

DC dominated the PP overs against PBKS

DC had an ideal start to the game as PBKS struggled in the powerplay overs, managing just 39/2.

Prabhsimran Singh (12) was the first to depart before Kagiso Rabada stunned Chris Gayle with a full toss.

Rabada excelled with the ball, claiming both wickets.

Ishant Sharma bowled a maiden to start with before Rabada did the damage in fourth and sixth over.

Mayank

Mayank plays a good hand

Mayank, who was named captain in the absence of Rahul, played his part.

The opener made sure he stayed till the end.

Mayank stepped up in the death overs, hitting the crucial boundaries when they mattered.

He hit an unbeaten 99, hitting eight fours and four sixes.

He shared a 52-run stand alongside debutant Dawid Malan (26).

Malan

Debutant Malan doesn't impress in a 26-ball effort

Punjab finally handed Dawid Malan a chance in place of Nicholas Pooran.

The England batsman scored 26 off 26 balls, hitting one four and a six.

He ended up consuming too many dot balls and when the pressure got to him, his time ended.

Malan tried attacking Axar Patel and his premeditated shot ended up with him getting bowled.

Information

PBKS batsmen struggle to get going

PBKS lost six wickets and besides Mayank, nobody else stood up. They needed someone like a Gayle to stand up in Rahul's absence but that didn't happen. Even Malan needed to stay a bit longer and perhaps go after the bowling at the death.